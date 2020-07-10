Italy bourse watchdog Consob extends enhanced disclosure rules

MILAN, July 10 (Reuters) - Italian market regulator Consob said on Friday it was extending temporary enhanced disclosure requirements on shareholdings for another three months until Oct. 12 due to the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic.

To counter market volatility triggered by COVID-19, Consob in March first lowered disclosure thresholds for holdings in listed Italian companies, further expanding the transparency measures in April. (Reporting by James Mackenzie; editing by Valentina Za)