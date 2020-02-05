Italy's BPER posts Q4 net loss, hit by bad loan sales, staff exits

MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Italian lender BPER Banca on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter net loss due to one-off charges and further writedowns to dispose of bad loans despite higher revenues on yearly basis.

Italy’s sixth-largest listed bank also said it would pay a dividend of 0.14 euros from last year’s 0.13 euros per share.

BPER reported a net loss of 143.3 million euros ($157.69 million) for the three months through December after net profits of 44 million euro a year earlier.

The bank wrote down problem loans by 301.3 million euros in the second half the year to ease a sale of bad debts planned by the first half of 2020. The sale was aimed at reducing the share of bad loans over total lending faster than originally planned.

Under a three-year plan unveiled last year, Italy’s sixth-largest bank was targeting an NPE ratio below 9% by 2021

BPER booked 136 million euros in the second half in costs for staff exits.