Italy sets up no-deal Brexit measures for financial institutions

ROME, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s Treasury said on Thursday it had readied measures to ensure that financial markets and institutions can continue to operate without any disruption also in the event of Britain leaving the European Union without reaching a deal first.

Great Britain is expected to leave the EU after March 29.

“The government will likely adopt the measures with an emergency decree if needed,” the economy ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Valentina Za)