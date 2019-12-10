Hot Stocks
December 10, 2019 / 8:26 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Atlantia shares up on press report of potential CDP investment

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Shares in Atlantia rose 1.7% on Tuesday with a trader citing a newspaper report that state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) may be considering investing in the Italian infrastructure group.

Daily MF said in an unsourced report that CDP taking a stake in Atlantia could be an alternative to the revocation of the toll-road concession which the government is considering after last year a bridge collapsed on a motorway operated by the group killing 43 people.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday he expected a government decision on the matter by the end of the year.

Shares in the group controlled by Italy’s Benetton family have lost 10% of their value over the past month.

It was not immediately possible to obtain a comment from CDP. (Reporting by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below