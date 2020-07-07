Iliad signs deal with Open Fiber for fixed-line services in Italy

MILAN, July 7 (Reuters) - Open Fiber said on Tuesday it has signed a deal with French low- cost operator Iliad to offer fiber-to-the-home services in 271 Italian cities.

Iliad, which launched its low-price mobile offer for Italy two years ago, said in the past it was looking to provide its Italian customers with a fixed-line offer by 2024. The French group has over 5.5 million customers in Italy.

“Growing demand for fixed connectivity over the few past months has driven us to accelerate toward our debut in the fixed segment and the agreement with Open Fiber is the first step in that direction”, said Benedetto Levi, chief executive of Iliad’s Italian operations, in a statement.