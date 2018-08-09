FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 10:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy single broadband company would have to be strategic - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Italian Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday the government’s decision on whether to back the creation of a single company to roll out an ultrafast broadband network depends on whether it is strategic for the country.

Last month, Di Maio said Rome was studying the advantages of a potential spin-off of Telecom Italia’s (TIM) fixed-line network so it could be joined with broadband rival Open Fiber to build fiber optic networks across Italy.

“We are studying it and I think the decision should be based on whether the infrastructure would be strategic for Italy,” Di Maio told reporters. “We must not favour one company or another or any particular industrial strategy.”

Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Steve Scherer

