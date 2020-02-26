Italy's economy minister calls for quick progress on ultra-fast broadband

MILAN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s economy minister on Wednesday urged parties involved in a plan to build a single ultra-fast broadband network in the country to find an accord, after Telecom Italia and Open Fiber failed to strike a deal to combine their assets.

“The government encourages constructive discussions among parties to set conditions to integrate existing infrastructures and boost ... investments so as to meet expectations ... for the creation of an integrated infrastructure,” Roberto Gualtieri said in a statement. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)