Italy's industry minister says Open Fiber behind schedule in rollout plan

ROME, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Open Fiber is behind schedule in plans to rollout ultrafast broadband in disadvantaged areas of Italy and needs to accelerate, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli said during a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday.

Open Fiber, a broadband unit jointly owned by utility Enel and state lender CDP, has won all three public tenders to roll out a fast fibre-optic network in so-called non economically viable areas.

Patuanelli said the government hoped for ultrafast broadband to be rolled out in 40% of the targeted areas, halving an initial 80% goal.