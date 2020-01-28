Entertainment Production
January 28, 2020 / 2:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's industry minister says Open Fiber behind schedule in rollout plan

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Open Fiber is behind schedule in plans to rollout ultrafast broadband in disadvantaged areas of Italy and needs to accelerate, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli said during a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday.

Open Fiber, a broadband unit jointly owned by utility Enel and state lender CDP, has won all three public tenders to roll out a fast fibre-optic network in so-called non economically viable areas.

Patuanelli said the government hoped for ultrafast broadband to be rolled out in 40% of the targeted areas, halving an initial 80% goal.

Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below