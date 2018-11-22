Integrated Telecommunications Services
Italy govt has received no proposal for the spin-off of T. Italia's network

MILAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Italy’s industry ministry said on Thursday it had not received any secret proposal for the spin-off of Telecom Italia’s (TIM) network.

In a statement, the ministry said legislation currently before parliament would create the conditions to make the setting up of a single broadband company “appetising and sustainable”.

Daily Il Messaggero said on Thursday a document was circling in ministry offices that proposed the creation of a new fixed-line network company - merging assets from TIM and smaller rival Open Fiber - that would be worth a combined 15 billion euros ($17 billion). (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

