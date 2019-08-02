Communications Equipment
August 2, 2019 / 11:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Telecom Italia CEO says "very constructive climate" for Open Fiber talks

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The head of Telecom Italia said on Friday talks with broadband infrastructure group Open Fiber over a possible tie up were continuing “in a very constructive climate”.

“We did present our options to the board and the board conferred a mandate to continue negotiations with Open Fiber shareholders,” Luigi Gubitosi told analysts in a call on second quarter results.

In June TIM signed a non-disclosure agreement with Open Fiber owners state lender CDP and utility Enel to start talks on ways of integrating their fibre optic networks. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below