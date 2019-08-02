Telecom Italia CEO says "very constructive climate" for Open Fiber talks

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The head of Telecom Italia said on Friday talks with broadband infrastructure group Open Fiber over a possible tie up were continuing “in a very constructive climate”.

“We did present our options to the board and the board conferred a mandate to continue negotiations with Open Fiber shareholders,” Luigi Gubitosi told analysts in a call on second quarter results.

In June TIM signed a non-disclosure agreement with Open Fiber owners state lender CDP and utility Enel to start talks on ways of integrating their fibre optic networks. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Stephen Jewkes)