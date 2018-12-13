Italian govt fast-tracks broadband upgrade decree through parliament

ROME, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s government on Thursday fast-tracked legislation through parliament supporting the creation of a single national broadband infrastructure company.

Faster broadband is pivotal in the policy agenda of the ruling 5-Star Movement, which took office in June with its coalition partner, the League.

The new rule, part of a broader fiscal decree, envisages creating a wholesale-only firm combining the networks of Telecom Italia (TIM) and Open Fiber (OF), a smaller rival jointly owned by state lender CDP and Enel.

The reform will speed up the rollout of faster broadband, its backers say, though both companies must agree to the creation of the network and communications authority AGCOM set out a regulatory framework.

The government used a confidence vote mechanism to speed the vote through the lower parliamentary house and won the vote by 310 to 228. The decree, already approved in Senate, will be converted into law after a final, formal vote in the lower chamber later on Thursday.

Confidence votes are often used to accelerate legislation by truncating debate. If the government loses one it is forced to resign, but this is not a risk in the lower house, where the coalition has a clear majority. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giulia Segreti; editing by John Stonestreet)