Italy to offer regulated tariff system to help create single broadband company - draft

ROME, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Italy is set to introduce measures to help create a single broadband infrastructure company that could combine the networks of Telecom Italia and Open Fiber, according to a document seen by Reuters.
The measures, contained in a draft amendment to a government fiscal decree, envisage the creation of a new wholesale-only company with a regulated asset base (RAB) that offers incentivated tariffs, the draft said.
The creation of such a company would have to be on a consensual basis, it said. Vivendi, the biggest shareholder of Telecom Italia, would have to give its agreement to the inclusion of its network in the company.
Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Stephen Jewkes