Italy to offer regulated tariff system to help create single broadband company - draft

ROME, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Italy is set to introduce measures to help create a single broadband infrastructure company that could combine the networks of Telecom Italia and Open Fiber, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The measures, contained in a draft amendment to a government fiscal decree, envisage the creation of a new wholesale-only company with a regulated asset base (RAB) that offers incentivated tariffs, the draft said.

The creation of such a company would have to be on a consensual basis, it said. Vivendi, the biggest shareholder of Telecom Italia, would have to give its agreement to the inclusion of its network in the company.