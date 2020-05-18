Retail orders for new 'BTP Italia' reach 1 bln euros - bourse data

MILAN, May 18 (Reuters) - Orders for Italy’s new ‘Btp Italia’ bond, which is aimed at retail investors in particular, reached 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) by 0840 GMT, Milan bourse data showed on Monday.

Italy’s Treasury said late last month it would offer the new linker from May 18 to May 21. The first three days are dedicated to retail investors, whose demand will be entirely satisfied, while institutional buyers can present their orders on May 21 from 8 to 10 GMT.

Rome set last week at 1.40% the minimum guaranteed real annual coupon for the bond due in May 2025.