Italy govt may reduce 2020,2021 deficit to below 2.2 and below 2 pct - 5-Star source

ROME, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s coalition may reduce its deficit target for 2020 and 2021 to below 2.2 percent and below 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) respectively in its budget, a government source from the ruling 5-Star Movement said on Wednesday.

The Italian executive is willing to confirm the 2019 deficit at 2.4 percent of GDP, tripling the previous government’s goal, the source told Reuters.

Italy’s Head of State Sergio Mattarella hopes that the government’s budget will have deficit targets as low as possible, though it is not up to him to indicate numbers for the budget, a source close to the president said. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Giselda Vagnoni)