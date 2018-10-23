Italy ready to adjust budget measures if markets react negatively - il Messaggero newspaper

ROME, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Italy’s coalition is prepared to adjust measures in its contested 2019 budget should markets react negatively and the spread between the ten-year government bond yields compared to the German ones spike, daily il Messaggero reported on Tuesday.

The government’s ‘plan B’ would involve redefining the retirement measures and the basic income for the poor, two key points of its expansionary budget, il Messagero reported, without giving details of its sources. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Additional reporting by Agnieszka Flak in Milan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)