FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 18, 2018 / 8:07 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Asked about Italy, Austria's Kurz says too much debt dangerous

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Asked about Italy’s draft budget for next year, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Thursday that it was important for all European Union countries to stick to the bloc’s fiscal rules and called excessive debt dangerous.

“I am a strong defender of the Maastricht criteria. They have to apply to all. I have been sceptical in the past when others received exceptions,” Kurz said at an EU summit in Brussels. “Too much debt is dangerous.”

The Maastricht criteria are the backbone of EU fiscal rules. (Reporting by Noah Barkin; editing by Francesco Guarascio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.