Asked about Italy, Austria's Kurz says too much debt dangerous

BRUSSELS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Asked about Italy’s draft budget for next year, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Thursday that it was important for all European Union countries to stick to the bloc’s fiscal rules and called excessive debt dangerous.

“I am a strong defender of the Maastricht criteria. They have to apply to all. I have been sceptical in the past when others received exceptions,” Kurz said at an EU summit in Brussels. “Too much debt is dangerous.”

The Maastricht criteria are the backbone of EU fiscal rules. (Reporting by Noah Barkin; editing by Francesco Guarascio)