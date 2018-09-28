Italy's new budget sees debt/GDP falling in 2019 - League lawmaker

ROME, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s new budget expects debt to fall in terms of gross domestic output in 2019, a prominent lawmaker of the League ruling party said on Friday.

Alberto Bagnai, chairman of the Finance committee of the Upper House, also said that markets have already discounted the higher deficit-GDP targets set by the populist government in the the new budget.

In a radio interview to Radio Anch’io, Bagnai warned Europe against “opening a new front with Italy” while dealing with Brexit.