Italy's banking association head says growing spread is a concern

ROME, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s banking association head said on Friday the growing spread between Italian and German bond yields was worsening the outlook for public accounts and damaging investment prospects for businesses and families.

“We hope for a more constructive dialogue between Italian and European authorities to overcome this situation which is damaging the economy,” Antonio Patuelli said in a statement.

The yield spread between Italian and German 10-year benchmark bonds hit some 340 basis points on Friday, a fresh 5-1/2 year high. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Writing by Francesca Piscioneri; Editing by Crispian Balmer)