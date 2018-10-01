FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 5:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Concerns over Italy budget need to be tackled quickly-Centeno

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The head of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers Mario Centeno said on Monday Italy’s draft budget plans caused concerns that needed to be addressed quickly.

Speaking after a meeting of euro zone ministers which briefly discussed the Italian budget plans, Centeno said it was Rome’s responsibility to show its budgetary plans were sustainable and credible.

“Recent announcements made by the Italian government have raised concerns over its budgetary course, concerns that need to be addressed soon,” Centeno told a news conference. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and jan Strupczewski)

