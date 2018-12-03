Italy budget to be discussed by euro zone finmins - Centeno

BRUSSELS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Italian budget will be discussed at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday, the chair of the meeting Mario Centeno said, urging all euro zone governments to respect European Union fiscal rules.

Ministers will discuss the Italian plan which the European Commission and EU governments have said broke EU rules. They will discuss draft budget plans for 2019 of all 19 euro zone countries, including Italy.

“It’s important to bring all member states to comply with Stability and Growth Pact rules, and that is what we are looking for, also today, in the conclusion of our debate,” Centeno told reporters before the meeting. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)