CORRECTED-EU to decide next steps on Italy budget Tuesday - spokesman

BRUSSELS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission will discuss and decide on Tuesday the next steps in the procedure for assessing Italy’s 2019 draft budget, a Commission spokesman said on Monday.

The EU executive confirmed it had received a reply from Italy on its budget by the Monday deadline, after the Commission said last week the budgetary plan was in clear breach of EU fiscal rules.

“Tomorrow the Commission will discuss the procedure and will determine the next steps,” the spokesman told a news conference. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)