EU's Dombrovskis urges Italy to reduce its public debt

BRUSSELS, May 15 (Reuters) - The vice president of the European Commission said on Tuesday Italy should maintain its commitment to gradually reduce public deficit and debt.

The remark comes as talks continue for the formation of a eurosceptic government in Rome that wants to boost public spending.

“It’s very clear that in current times of economic growth Italy needs to put its debt on a downwards trajectory,” Valdis Dombrovskis said in an event organised by Politico in Brussels.

Next week the European Commission will publish its annual economic recommendations to member states and will reiterate its call for Italy to continue reducing its deficit and debt, which is the second highest in the euro zone, Dombrovskis said urging the new government to stay “on the current course” on fiscal policies. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio Editing by Alison Williams)