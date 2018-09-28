FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 1:29 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Italy PM says looking forward to illustrating budget to EU

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Friday said he was looking forward to going to Brussels to illustrate the government’s plans to increase the budget deficit next year in a bid to spur growth.

“Italy is not a problem for Europe; it’s a resource,” Conte told reporters gathered outside his office. “I can’t wait to go to Brussels to illustrate the budget plan.”

The prime minister also denied any tensions with Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, who lawmakers said had offered his resignation in protest against the deficit hike. Conte said Tria had him assured in a telephone call that he had never offered to resign.

Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Steve Scherer

