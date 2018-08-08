FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 10:49 AM / in 41 minutes

Italy to defend its interests on budget but not make "foolish" demands- PM says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Italy will negotiate with the European Commission over next year’s budget, defending its interests but without being “foolish” in its demands, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday.

“We will negotiate with the European Commission with a serious, reasonable and courageous programme that will protect our interests,” Conte told a news conference.

“We will be very serious, rigorous but we will not be unreasonable and foolish in our demands,” he added. (Reporting by Gavin Jones and Francesco Guarascio)

