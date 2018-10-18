Italy's Conte downplays Rome's breach of EU fiscal rules

BRUSSELS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday the country’s deviation from European Union fiscal targets was “not large”, as the EU Commission warned of a “particularly serious non-compliance” of the country’s draft budget for next year.

He said the government was talking to rating agencies and was hoping that a downgrade of Italy’s debt could be avoided when Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s both review the country’s finances in the coming two weeks. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by John Stonestreet)