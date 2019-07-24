Italy's PM Conte says govt plans to agree 2020 budget ahead of schedule

ROME, July 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday the government wants to approve the 2020 budget ahead of the official, mid-October deadline.

“In the coming days we will meet the main social partners with the aim of producing the budget ahead of schedule”, Conte said during question time in parliament.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who leads the coalition League party, met union and business leaders last week, saying at the time he wanted the budget drawn up in July and August rather than September and October. (Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer)