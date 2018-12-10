Italy's PM expected to meet EU Commission president on Wednesday - govt source

ROME/BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is expected to meet the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday over the 2019 budget, a government source said on Monday.

Brussels has rejected next year’s budget law and asked for changes, saying it breaks previous commitments to reduce borrowing and will not lower Italy’s large public debt.

“I cannot confirm a meeting yet. As I said last week, the idea is still to meet this week. We will inform once confirmed,” a spokeswoman for the European Commission said. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, additional reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Valentina Za)