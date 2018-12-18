Italy strikes deal with EU commission over budget - ministry spokeswoman

ROME, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Italy has done a deal with the European Commission over its contested 2019 budget, a spokeswoman at the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that the accord would be formalised on Wednesday in Brussels.

The Commission rejected Italy’s expansionary draft budget in October, saying it was in clear breach of EU fiscal rules. Rome submitted a revised plan last week with a lower deficit, opening the way for intensive negotiations over the package. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Writing by Crispian Balmer)