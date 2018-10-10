Italy's Salvini wants tax breaks for Italians who invest in debt

ROME, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s ruling coalition wants to help Italians invest in sovereign debt through tax breaks, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday.

Salvini said that a scheme offering tax breaks to citizens who buy government debt “is in the ruling coalition contract”.

“We have been supporting the idea of helping investors who invest in sovereign debt for years,” Salvini added in a television interview to state broadcaster RAI 3. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Steve Scherer)