FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 10, 2018 / 8:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's Salvini wants tax breaks for Italians who invest in debt

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s ruling coalition wants to help Italians invest in sovereign debt through tax breaks, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday.

Salvini said that a scheme offering tax breaks to citizens who buy government debt “is in the ruling coalition contract”.

“We have been supporting the idea of helping investors who invest in sovereign debt for years,” Salvini added in a television interview to state broadcaster RAI 3. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Steve Scherer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.