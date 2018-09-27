Italy govt agrees on 2.4 pct deficit-gdp target for 2019 - source

ROME, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s government has agreed to target next year’s budget deficit at 2.4 percent of gross domestic product, a source in the prime minister’s office said on Thursday, ending a tussle between the ruling parties and the economy minister.

The coalition of the 5-Star Movement and the League had been pushing for a deficit around 2.4 percent of GDP to fund costly policy pledges, while Economy Minister Giovanni Tria had wanted a figure below 2 percent.

“An accord has been reached at 2.4 percent,” the source said, following meetings between party chiefs and Tria.

The full cabinet began meeting at around 1900 GMT to sign off on the government’s economic and financial targets for the next three years. (writing by Gavin Jones)