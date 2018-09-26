FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 4:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy coalition wants 2019 deficit-GDP target of 2.4 pct - source

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s ruling parties, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League, want the 2019 budget deficit to be set at 2.4 percent of national output, a source from the ruling coalition said on Wednesday.

The two parties are pushing Economy Minister Giovanni Tria to drop his insistence that the deficit should not exceed 2 percent, the source said.

The government is due to sign off on new economic and public finance targets following a cabinet meeting on Thursday. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Giselda Vagnoni)

