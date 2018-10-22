Markets fear Italy euro exit but it won't happen - Di Maio

ROME, Oct 22 (Reuters) - One hundred basis points of the spread between Italian ten-year government bond yields compared to their German equivalents is linked to the misplaced fear Italy could leave the euro, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday.

“People say this is a government that want to leave the euro, but it is not the case,” he said.

In other remarks, Di Maio said the coalition was monitoring the situation of Italian banks after the fall in state bond prices, when asked whether there were worries on the impact the drop would have on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Giulia Segreti)