Italy won't change 2.4 pct deficit goal despite EU pressure - Di Maio

ROME, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday Italy will not change its budget deficit targets despite pressure from Brussels and its European Union partners.

“We are not turning back from that 2.4 percent (of gross domestic product), that has to be clear .. We will not backtrack by a millimeter,” Di Maio said in radio interview.

In other remarks Di Maio said there was “no doubt” that the leaders of France and Germany wanted the Italian government to fall.