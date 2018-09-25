Italy's 5-Star leader threatens not to back 2019 budget targets

ROME, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio told ministers on Tuesday that the 2019 budget targets must account for their key demands, including a minimum income for the poor and unemployed, or it would not win the support of his group in parliament.

The budget targets must be presented on Thursday and later voted on in parliament.

In a statement sent by a government spokesman, Di Maio said budget goals that were “not courageous” and did not include its flagship campaign pledge of a minimum income, a pension reform and reimbursements for savers defrauded by banks, “will not get 5-Star votes”. (Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Gareth Jones)