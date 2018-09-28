Italy's Di Maio confident the country's debt will fall

ROME, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s new budget will spur the country’s economic growth, allowing the public debt to fall, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday, adding that Rome must dialogue with Europe and not argue.

The Italian government, made up of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right League party, on Thursday targeted the budget deficit at 2.4 percent of gross domestic product for the next three years, defying Brussels.

Speaking at a conference in Rome Di Maio, who is also the 5-Star leader, said he was not worried by market reaction and will meet investors soon.

The new budget includes 15 billion euros of investments, he said.