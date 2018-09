BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The vice-president of the European Commission said on Friday that Italy’s preliminary plans for next year’s budget did not appear to comply with European Union fiscal rules.

“What emerges so far from the discussions (in Italy) does not seem to be in line with the stability and growth pact,” Valdis Dombrovskis told a conference in Riga, Latvia’s capital. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels and Gelzis Gederts in Riga; editing by Foo Yun Chee)