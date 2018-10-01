Italy budget plans not reassuring but talks continue -Dutch fin min

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Monday that news coming out of Rome about the Italian budget was not encouraging, but that details were not yet clear.

“The signals we’ve been getting so far aren’t very reassuring. At the same time, many of the details are still unclear and as I understand it, talks are still continuing,” Hoekstra said on arrival at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

“I think we’re very clear that this isn’t reassuring, but at the same time we should hold our horses and make sure we first get the full picture,” he added. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Francesco Guarascio)