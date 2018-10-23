FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 9:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Euro zone rescue fund worried about Italy but says no cause for panic

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The head of the euro zone’s rescue fund said on Tuesday Italy’s free-spending fiscal plans were a reason for concern, but added there was no cause for panic as contagion to other European countries had so far been “very limited”.

“We are worried about Italy,” Klaus Regling told a news conference, saying that the Italian government’s fiscal plans were a risk.

But he stressed that the Italian debt problems were different from those of Greece, which needed three euro zone bail-outs over the last decade. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

