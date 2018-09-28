FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 8:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU Commission says will assess Italy budget plans before end of Nov

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it would assess the draft budgetary plans for all euro zone members, including Italy, in the weeks after their formal presentation by October 15.

A Commission spokesman said that the assessment would be done before the end of November.

“This is part of the normal European Semester process, the EU’s economic policy coordination cycle, and happens each year,” the spokesman said. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)

