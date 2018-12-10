EU warns Italy time running out to avoid procedure over budget

STRASBOURG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The vice president of the European Commission warned the Italian government on Monday there was little time left to change its 2019 draft budget and avoid an EU disciplinary procedure.

“Time is very limited,” Valdis Dombrovskis told EU lawmakers during a hearing in the EU parliament in Strasbourg. He called on Rome to make meaningful and substantial changes to its expansionary budget.

At the same hearing, EU economic affairs commissioner Pierre Moscovici said the dialogue with the Italian government had improved. But he reminded Rome that the Commission was preparing the possible opening of a disciplinary procedure if tweaks to the budget were not sufficient. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels Editing by Mark Heinrich)