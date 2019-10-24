Bonds News
October 24, 2019 / 9:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy says its 2020 budget is not a significant deviation from EU fiscal rules

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s 2020 draft budget does not imply a significant deviation from EU rules, the government said in a letter sent to the European Union Commission on Thursday.

Italy’s fiscal plan assumes a rise in the structural deficit, the measure excluding business cycle swings and one-off expenditure and revenue, of 0.1% of GDP. Under EU rules this deficit should fall 0.6% of GDP.

“The projected change in the structural balance in 2020 would not constitute a significant deviation”, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said in response to EU letter asking for clarification over its budget for next year.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below