Bonds News
November 21, 2018 / 11:20 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Italy's Conte says govt convinced about budget, will discuss with Juncker

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, speaking after reports that the European Commission had rejected his government’s 2019 budget, said he remained convinced about the validity of the fiscal package.

He reiterated that he would meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Saturday to discuss the situation.

The EU executive is expected on Wednesday to take the first step towards disciplining Italy over the budget, backed by euro zone governments worried that Rome’s borrow-and-spend plans could trigger another debt crisis that would hurt them all.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
