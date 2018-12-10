RPT-Italy's PM Conte to meet EU's Juncker on Wednesday - EU spokeswoman

(repeats with no changes to text)

BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will meet the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday in Brussels, a spokeswoman for the European Union executive said on Monday.

“On Wednesday (...) President Juncker will receive the Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte for a working meeting,” the spokeswoman told a news conference.

Rome and the European Commission are discussing changes to Italy’s 2019 budget to avoid an EU disciplinary procedure that could increase market pressure on the Italian government. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)