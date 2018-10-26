Senior euro officials back Commission rejection of Italy budget -official

BRUSSELS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Senior euro zone officials preparing meetings of euro zone finance ministers supported at a meeting this week the European Commission’s decision to reject Italy’s draft budget for next year, a senior EU official said on Friday.

The debate was held in preparation of the monthly meeting of euro zone finance ministers scheduled on Nov. 5 which will discuss the Commission’s rejection, the official said.

Italy has three weeks to send a revised version of the draft to Brussels that would be in line with EU budget rules. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio)