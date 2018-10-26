FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 26, 2018 / 12:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Senior euro officials back Commission rejection of Italy budget -official

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Senior euro zone officials preparing meetings of euro zone finance ministers supported at a meeting this week the European Commission’s decision to reject Italy’s draft budget for next year, a senior EU official said on Friday.

The debate was held in preparation of the monthly meeting of euro zone finance ministers scheduled on Nov. 5 which will discuss the Commission’s rejection, the official said.

Italy has three weeks to send a revised version of the draft to Brussels that would be in line with EU budget rules. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.