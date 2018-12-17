UPDATE 1-EU Commission says still in talks with Italy over budget

(adds context)

BRUSSELS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission is still talking with the Italian government over Italy’s budget for next year, a spokesman said on Monday, declining to clarify whether recent tweaks decided by Rome were sufficient to avert a disciplinary procedure.

“The dialogue continues between the European Commission and Italy concerning its budgetary plan for 2019,” the spokesman for the EU executive told a news conference in Brussels.

Italy’s coalition government has agreed on Sunday night the “numbers and contents” of the revised budget, a League party spokeswoman said on Monday, but no details were published. “The Commission will decide on the next steps on the basis of the outcome of this ongoing dialogue,” the Commission’s spokesman added. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)