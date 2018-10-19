Italy's 5-Star cannot vote for tax amnesty as sought by League - Chamber speaker

ROME, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s 5-Star Movement cannot vote for the tax amnesty as sought by its coalition ally the League, chamber speaker Roberto Fico, a prominent 5-Star member, said on Friday.

“A tax amnesty is not part of the government contract, so it must not be approved. Not only the Movement would not understand, but it would not vote for it,” Fico told journalists in Naples according to his spokesman.

Fico is on the left of 5-Star and has clashed with the League in the past. His positions are not always shared by 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio.