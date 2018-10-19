FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 19, 2018 / 10:05 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Italy's 5-Star cannot vote for tax amnesty as sought by League - Chamber speaker

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s 5-Star Movement cannot vote for the tax amnesty as sought by its coalition ally the League, chamber speaker Roberto Fico, a prominent 5-Star member, said on Friday.

“A tax amnesty is not part of the government contract, so it must not be approved. Not only the Movement would not understand, but it would not vote for it,” Fico told journalists in Naples according to his spokesman.

Fico is on the left of 5-Star and has clashed with the League in the past. His positions are not always shared by 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giselda Vagnoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.