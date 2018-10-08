Solutions will be found for Italian budget - chamber speaker Fico

BRUSSELS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Italy need not be concerned about the reaction of financial markets to its proposed budgetary plans, which threaten to breach EU rules, because solutions with Brussels will be found, the speaker of Italy’s chamber of deputies said on Monday.

Roberto Fico, a senior figure in the governing 5Star movement, was asked whether he was concerned about markets, whose reaction has been to increase the cost of borrowing for Italy.

“I’m not worried because I know that in the end between institutions dialogue will prevail and solutions will be found,” he said after a meeting in Brussels with the EU economic affairs commissioner Pierre Moscovici.

He added that he did not believe the Italian government's budgetary plans would breach the country's constitution, which requires budgetary balance.