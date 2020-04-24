TABLE-Italy targets 2020 deficit at 10.4% of GDP, debt to surge to 155.7%

ROME, April 24 (Reuters) - The Italian government approved new multi-year economic targets on Friday, dramatically hiking its budget deficit and public debt goals for this year as it struggles to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis. The following table gives some of the main projections for this year and next in the government's Economic and Financial Document (DEF). All figures are percentages. The previous forecasts, where available, are in brackets. They were made in September. 2020 2021 GDP * -8.0 (0.6) 4.7 (1.0) DEFICIT/GDP 10.4 (2.2) 5.7 (1.8) DEBT/GDP 155.7 (135.2) 152.7 (133.4) INTEREST SPENDING/GDP 3.7 (3.3) 3.7 (3.1) PRIMARY SURPLUS ** -6.8 (1.1) -2.0 (1.3) * Forecasts do not include the impact of the new stimulus package ** Budget surplus net of debt-servicing costs ($1 = 0.9269 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Gavin Jones; editing by Crispian Balmer)