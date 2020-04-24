Healthcare
TABLE-Italy targets 2020 deficit at 10.4% of GDP, debt to surge to 155.7%

    ROME, April 24 (Reuters) - The Italian government approved
new multi-year economic targets on Friday, dramatically hiking
its budget deficit and public debt goals for this year as it
struggles to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus
crisis.             
    The following table gives some of the main projections for
this year and next in the government's Economic and Financial
Document (DEF).
    All figures are percentages. The previous forecasts, where
available, are in brackets. They were made in September.

                          2020                2021              
GDP *                     -8.0    (0.6)        4.7    (1.0)     
        
DEFICIT/GDP               10.4    (2.2)        5.7    (1.8)     
        
DEBT/GDP                 155.7  (135.2)      152.7  (133.4)     
          
INTEREST SPENDING/GDP      3.7    (3.3)        3.7    (3.1)     
        
PRIMARY SURPLUS **        -6.8    (1.1)       -2.0    (1.3)     
        
    * Forecasts do not include the impact of the new stimulus
package
    ** Budget surplus net of debt-servicing costs
    ($1 = 0.9269 euros)

