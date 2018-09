ROME, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s government will meet on Thursday at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) to approve 2019-21 public finance and growth targets, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Riccardo Fraccaro said on Wednesday.

The targets will provide the framework for the drafting of next year’s budget, which the government must present to parliament next month. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer)