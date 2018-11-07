Bonds News
November 7, 2018 / 12:08 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Italy budget plans 'critical' problem for euro zone- German economic advisor

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Uncertainty created by Italy’s rising borrowing costs under a new anti-austerity coalition government is a critical problem for the euro zone, a member of an economic board that advises the German government said on Wednesday.

“This is a critical situation for the euro zone,” said Isabel Schnabel. “I assume that since there is high readiness in Italy to remain in the euro zone, there could finally be a chance to find a solution. But uncertainty is very high and the problem is not only one for Italy but for the whole euro zone.” (Reporting by Joseph Nasr, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.