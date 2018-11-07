Italy budget plans 'critical' problem for euro zone- German economic advisor

BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Uncertainty created by Italy’s rising borrowing costs under a new anti-austerity coalition government is a critical problem for the euro zone, a member of an economic board that advises the German government said on Wednesday.

“This is a critical situation for the euro zone,” said Isabel Schnabel. “I assume that since there is high readiness in Italy to remain in the euro zone, there could finally be a chance to find a solution. But uncertainty is very high and the problem is not only one for Italy but for the whole euro zone.” (Reporting by Joseph Nasr, editing by Riham Alkousaa)